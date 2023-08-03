Cybercrime victim having the last laugh as AFU obtained order for her money to be returned

The NPA’s Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) has obtained a forfeiture order in the High Court of South Africa, Eastern Cape Division, sitting in East London, for R3 million, which will be reimbursed to the victim of a scam, in line with restorative justice.

The order was granted by Justice Phillip Zilwa against the funds on the basis that they were the proceeds of unlawful activities. The forfeiture order stems from a criminal cyber scam docket that was opened by the owner of an East London Battery Centre. The company was informed via email on March 27, 2023, that their supplier’s banking details had changed.

NPA Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said as a result, a payment was made into the new bank account on April 26, 2023.

‘’The fraud came to light on May 11, 2023, after the business was informed by their correct supplier that their payment was outstanding. After swift action by the police, AFU investigator, and Finance Intelligence Centre, the amount of R3 million was traced, and the AFU office subsequently obtained a preservation order on May 23, 2023. After obtaining the forfeiture order on July 31, 2023, the AFU investigator and victim were contacted by the interested party, the suspected fraudster, with requests to ‘meet’ regarding the unblocking of the account,’’ said Tyali.