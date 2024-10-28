Cyril Ramaphosa warns ANC members against internal strife

In light of the ANC’s historic electoral losses, President Cyril Ramaphosa has cautioned its members to avoid internal strife that could further harm the party. In a poignant address at the OR Tambo Memorial Lecture on Sunday, Ramaphosa issued a stark warning to members of the African National Congress (ANC), urging them to remain vigilant against the internal divisions that threaten the very fabric of the party.

“We have heard about the ANC now joining the pantheon of national liberation movements that have, in quotes, failed in governing,” said Ramaphosa, reinforcing the seriousness of the situation while acknowledging the ANC’s significant role in transforming South Africa over the past three decades. “All this said of an ANC that has brought about deep, fundamental, and lasting change to the lives of millions of South Africans.” However, he cautioned that internal tensions could undermine these achievements.

Central to his message was the necessity of unity within the party, which he linked to the legacy of former ANC leader Oliver Tambo. “The most serious existential threat we face as the ANC comes from within our movement, which has been ridden with factional activity, naked careerism, and personal ambition,” Ramaphosa implored. He emphasised that honouring Tambo’s legacy demands an unwavering commitment to the party’s cohesion and purpose.

Reflecting on Tambo’s enduring impact, Ramaphosa reminded attendees that they are “inheritors of a great example” that Tambo set during his time as ANC president in exile. “Today marks 107 years since the birth of OR Tambo, a hero whose great name is forever and indelibly inscribed in the hearts and minds of our people,” he noted, framing Tambo’s leadership as a template for the ANC’s future. Despite the multifaceted challenges the ANC confronts, Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the party’s unique position as a change agent in South Africa.

“This is the ANC that has transformed labour relations and advanced gender equality in our country,” he stated. “This is the ANC that continues to implement policies to bring about the transformation of our economy. This is the ANC that has been the custodian of our country’s constitution and has used the instruments of government to uphold human rights and fundamental freedoms for all.” Yet, he acknowledged the shadow of opportunism that lurks amid the ANC’s current plight. “We have heard about the ANC now joining the pantheon of national liberation movements that have in quotes failed in governing, all this said of an ANC that over the past 30 years has brought about deep, fundamental, and lasting change to the lives of millions of South Africans.”

