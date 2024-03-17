D483 road rehabilitation: Gauteng government delivers for communities

A significant turning point in the development of Gauteng’s transportation infrastructure occurred on March 15, when the D483 road’s rehabilitation was officially opened by Transport and Logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela. The 27.8km-long project is expected to improve regional connectivity and stimulate economic growth.

The D483 road, a crucial Class 2 route connecting numerous small towns of Bapsfontein, Rayton, and Cullinan, had major rehabilitation to resolve critical issues such as road surfacing, drainage, and intersection upgrades. The project encompassed milling and replacing existing surfacing layers, the construction of hot mix asphalt (HMA) overlays, drainage repairs, gravel shoulder upgrading, and intersection enhancements. MEC Diale-Tlabela said that their primary goal with the rehabilitation project is to improve safety and riding quality for users, particularly light vehicles and medium-sized trucks transporting goods between towns.

“This is also a deliberate intervention towards stimulating economic growth by creating job opportunities and facilitating the efficient movement of goods and services. To expedite project delivery, the Aga Le Rona Acceleration Programme was introduced, employing extended construction hours and night shifts. “This approach ensures timely completion, cost-effectiveness, and adherence to quality standards for various road upgrades. To enhance communication with communities, a Rapid Response Team has been established to swiftly address challenges encountered during construction projects.”

This initiative aims to mitigate stoppages and delays by providing direct channels for communities to voice concerns and provide feedback. Diale-Tlabela emphasised the challenges posed by vandalism and destruction of public infrastructure, including traffic lights, urging collaboration to combat this issue and ensure that perpetrators face legal consequences. Road users will benefit from enhanced safety and road conditions, contributing to a more efficient transportation network in Gauteng.