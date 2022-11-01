DA accused of trying to hold on to power in Johannesburg through the courts

The ANC in the City of Johannesburg has warned the mayor of Johannesburg, Mpho Phalatse, to desist from trying to withhold the mayoral seat through the courts. Phalatse, through her lawyers, had informed the speaker of the municipal council, Colleen Makhubele, of her intention to interdict Thursday’s council meeting because of the motion of no confidence which had been placed on the agenda for that meeting.

She also wanted the decisions taken at last week’s Programming Committee meeting reviewed. “The Star” can confirm that the motion has since been dropped and will not be presented at Thursday’s council meeting. ANC regional secretary Sasa Manganye said while the ANC respected court processes and the legal framework of the legislature, it was becoming apparent that the DA was trying to rule the City of Joburg through the courts.

Manganye said it was evident that the DA had lost its grip on the City of Joburg and was now abusing the justice system to stay in power. “The issues that they are raising there are not something that can stop council from discussing the motion. We are not in a hurry and we have the numbers we need to take over. They cannot run government through the courts,” Manganye said. “The Star” understands that the motion of no confidence against Phalatse was mainly premised on her being investigated for alleged corruption concerning the Field Band Foundation.

The multi-party coalition had claimed that the motion of no confidence could not be submitted because it was sub judice. Manganye said Phalatse was trying to retain power through technicalities. He said it was only a matter of time before she was ousted once more. “The case opened against Mpho is not in court yet, but we are not in a hurry and we have what it takes and the numbers to take over. We do not want to leave the people of Johannesburg in uncertainty so we will wait and ensure that we take over with all processes followed,” he said.

Manganye said Phalatse was challenging the speaker of the council because she had refused to be controlled by the DA. “They cannot tell her how to run council and so Mpho wants to challenge her for that,” Manganye said. He said the withdrawal of the motion was not a setback for the ANC but a delay in an inevitable victory.