DA accuses ANC in Joburg of using lockdown to avoid public input on tariffs

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The ANC is using the lockdown as an excuse not to invite public participation on the city’s integrated development plan, budgetary items and service delivery tariffs, says the DA. “It would appear as if only the ANC caucus received official notification residents are being informed via a back door when they email Joburg Connect to log issues and receive an automated response that the system is down but they are invited to participate,” said councillor Dalu Cele, the DA caucus spokesperson, The Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs published amended regulations in which municipalities were directed to not convene meetings during the lockdown. The ANC was taking advantage of that, said Cele. “The mayor has attempted to defend this move by claiming that in previous years, some public comments were received through email and councillors can assist with collating input. It is highly irregular and unfair to expect residents to participate in such important budgetary processes through email when a majority don’t have access to wi-fi or technology." The City of Joburg did not respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, the Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) has expressed regret that the former Masonic Corona Lodge in Berea burned down this week.

Brett McDougall of the JHF said the foundation was saddened by the report of a devastating fire at the heritage building, which was constructed in 1902 as a Masonic lodge.

The building fell into disuse around 1920 and was subsequently taken over by the Palestinian Society. Ron Kirby received an award of merit in the 1980s when he restored it and converted it into offices. In recent years it had been hijacked.

Rodney Grosskopf, one of the designers of Ponte in Berea, has the following memories of the lodge:

“Corona was (and still considers itself) a posh, if not a little superior lodge - in the nicest sense of course. Everything had to be done properly.

"Well, in the early days the (Masons) decided to build their own lodge in O’Reilly Road, Berea. They mooted the idea before the Anglo-Boer War, but only started building after the war. It was opened in October 1903.”