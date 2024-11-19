DA accuses JDA of mismanagement in City Library project

The DA in Gauteng has suggested that the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA) is squandering public funds in the continued delay repairs towards the completion of the Johannesburg City Library. According to the DA’s member of the provincial legislature, Kingsol Chabalala, refurbishments of the library had exceeded the estimated costs of R45.45 million excluding VAT.

Revelations by the provincial MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), Jacob Mamabolo, stated that the Joburg municipality paid the appointed contractor Moago Construction R22.85m for phase one of the project through the JDA. In response to the DA’s pressuring questions, Mamabolo explained that the Dignity/Qhawe Joint Venture received a payment of R54.88m for phase two of the construction project. Phase one of the project, which was completed in 2021 by Moago Construction included building assessment, heritage impact assessment, roof and skylight repairs, gutter and downpipe replacement, electrical system upgrades, and fire safety planning.

“The scope of the work to be done by Dignity/Qhawe Joint Venture includes building construction – alterations, waterproofing, carpentry, ceilings, metalwork, glazing, painting – mechanical systems (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning), and electrical systems (installation of electrical wiring, fixtures, and components),” said Chabalala. In support of the DA’s claims, both phases’ amounts of the project added up to R77.73m, which was a budget overrun of R32.28m after subtracting R45.45m of the estimated costs, according to calculations. Chabalala expressed worry that phase one tasks of the project, such as electrical system upgrades, that were claimed to have been completed reappear in phase two.

“This unsettling duplication suggests the possibility of mismanagement of public funds that merits a thorough investigation to ensure accountability and integrity in the project's execution. Currently, there is little to show for the money spent so far, and we question whether the increased scope of work will achieve the desired effect,” he said. Given the idea that the library was scheduled to partially reopen five months ago in June, Chabalala said these delayed refurbishments made it difficult to believe that the JDA would complete this long-awaited project. “Furthermore, during the DA's inspection of the Joburg City Library on August 22, 2024, we were informed that the library would partially reopen in six months, but the JDA has since pushed that deadline to March 2025,” said Chabalala.