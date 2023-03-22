DA announces court challenge over pit toilets to preserve human rights

Johannesburg - While South Africa commemorated Human Rights Day, DA leader John Steenhuisen announced a court action that would force the government to eradicate pit toilets in schools and communities. Steenhuisen visited the family of Langalam Viki, whose tragic death by drowning in a pit toilet in Mngcqangele village near Queenstown earlier this month horrified the nation.

A 2021 Limpopo High Court judgment, handed down by Judge Gerrit Muller, ordered that a plan to eradicate all pit toilets in the province of Limpopo be provided to the court along with a detailed implementation plan. This judgment, however, has no bearing on other provinces, and while the SA Human Rights Commission has promised to take broader legal action, its papers have, to date, not been filed. “This Human Rights Day, the DA is launching a two-point plan to eradicate school pit toilets across South Africa to ensure that no family ever endures the tragic indignity suffered by the Viki family.

“In consultation with our lawyers, the DA will be starting litigation proceedings to find the quickest and most effective means to instruct governments across the country to erect proper sanitation facilities for all schoolchildren as a fundamental human right,” Steenhuisen said. Steenhuisen said given the immense interest in achieving pit toilets from all sectors of society, the party will engage with civil society organisations, public advocacy groups, and non-governmental organisations working in the education space to put together a strong case. “The DA’s shadow minister of Basic Education, Baxolile Nodada, will also be launching a countrywide campaign to eradicate pit toilets, which will include widespread oversight visits of all school infrastructure, or a lack thereof, which may place the life of a child at risk. This campaign kicked off today, where we sought to assess the sanitation facilities at Mngcqangele school, where little Langalam tragically died,” he said.

Steenhuisen said it was clear that the national government had cut education budgets to bail out ailing state-owned entities and presided over government departments where billions had been lost to corruption. “It (the government) does not care that young children do not have a safe place to relieve themselves in dignity, without the threat of death,” he said. Meanwhile, Section27, in partnership with the Centre for Child Law, will on Friday launch an online tool, The Michael Komape Sanitation Progress Monitor, to track progress made by the Limpopo Department of Education (LDoE) to eliminate unsafe and undignified sanitation at public schools throughout the Limpopo province and install safe and decent sanitation facilities.