DA calls for Gauteng online admission system for Grades 1 and 8 to open in April

Johannesburg - The school online admissions process must begin in April and end in June, according to the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng. DA Gauteng spokesperson for Education, Khume Ramulifho, said this would give parents enough time to enrol their children, who will be entering grades 1 and 8, respectively, in the school of their choice.

"In addition, the DA is proposing that the online system be improved to be transparent and fair. Over the last few years, a large number of parents have complained about the current online system," said Ramulifho. "More often, parents are not offered their schools of choice as children are not placed at the school chosen by the parent when applying online." The DA added that the department should launch a public awareness campaign to educate people about how to apply online.

"It will also assist parents and guardians who do not have access to the internet or a computer on which centres they can visit to complete the process to avoid a high volume of late applications," the party said. "The earlier this process is started, the better." Ramulifho said this would make it possible for the department and parents to plan appropriately.