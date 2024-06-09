DA calls for probe into Gauteng Partnership Fund

The DA in Gauteng has once again called for the immediate and urgent independent forensic investigation into the dealings of the Gauteng Partnership Fund (GPF). Last year, the GPF investigation found that the loans it granted to Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s son-in-law, Nceba Nonkwelo’s company, were reckless and not in the GPF’s best interest.

The report, presented by Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile and compiled by the Gildenhuys Malatji Incorporated (GMI), found that following a change in the scope of the project from affordable housing to student accommodation, any approval of funding was irregular and “not in the best interest of the GPF”. On Sunday, DA Gauteng shadow MEC of Human Settlements, Mervyn Cirota said the probe must start at the beginning of Mashatile’s tenure as MEC of Human Settlements in Gauteng to date. Cirota said the GPF’s board was appointed in an untransparent manner amid questionable payments which were allegedly made to a law firm linked to the deputy president.

“Questions have also been raised regarding the board’s fees. Furthermore, media reports indicates that there were failures when raising funds without scrutiny as mandated by the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and alleged payments to a firm of attorneys to the tune of R8 million without a contract in place. There has also been allegations of substantial involvement by the attorneys in the initiation and rolling out of the Mega Housing Projects programme in the province,” Cirota said. As such, the DA said these allegations cannot be left unattended to as irregular loans made by the GPF last year point to a possible involvement of Nonkwelo. “The DA further demands that the new seventh Gauteng administration request the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to conduct an intensive investigation into the mechanisms of the fund and its financial dealings since 2017.

“The GPF continues to be mired in controversy and allegations of misconduct in its dealings. It is time for openness and transparency, for all its transgressions to be exposed, and for prosecutions to be brought where applicable,” he said. Last year, News24 reported that the multimillion-rand house in question was registered on a 99-year lease under Legacy Properties, directed by Mashatile’s son, Thabiso, and Nonkwelo. News24 also reported that the deputy president was living in a R37 million house at the Waterfall Estate in Midrand.