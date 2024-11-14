Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportLifestyleOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, November 20, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

DA calls Lillian Ngoyi Street a modern day war zone amid rehabilitation delays

South Africa - Johannesburg - 20 February 2024 - City of Joburg MMC for transport, Kenny Kunene alongside Joburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda led the launch of the rehabilitation programme of Lillian Ngoyi Street following last July’s gas explosion on Tuesday. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

South Africa - Johannesburg - 20 February 2024 - City of Joburg MMC for transport, Kenny Kunene alongside Joburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda led the launch of the rehabilitation programme of Lillian Ngoyi Street following last July’s gas explosion on Tuesday. Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers

Published Nov 14, 2024

Share

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has labeled Lillian Ngoyi Street a "modern-day war zone" due to its deplorable condition after an incident in July 2023 that resulted in one fatality and 40 injuries.

Following an oversight visit, DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku expressed frustration over the slow progress in restoring the area, with only 22% of the work completed.

The DA attributes the stagnation to the failings of the ANC-led coalition. Kayser-Echeozonjoku stated, "Progress so far is absolutely zero. No work on repairing this vital corridor is being done or has been done for quite some time." The DA has escalated the issue by calling for a probe into the contractor and potential breaches of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

City officials acknowledge challenges, with over R17 million spent from the R180 million budget. Kenny Kunene, MMC for transport, highlighted ongoing work on underground piping, sewerage, and water services. However, the DA remains skeptical, framing Lillian Ngoyi Street as emblematic of broader city management failures.

Chief among their concern is that only 22% of the work completed

The situation highlights the need for improved city management and accountability. As Kayser-Echeozonjoku emphasised, "The City has completely lost its way on what really matters, and what its real purpose is."

The Star

[email protected]

Related Topics:

conflict war and peacedajohannesburg