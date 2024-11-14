DA calls Lillian Ngoyi Street a modern day war zone amid rehabilitation delays

Following an oversight visit, DA caucus leader Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku expressed frustration over the slow progress in restoring the area, with only 22% of the work completed.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has labeled Lillian Ngoyi Street a "modern-day war zone" due to its deplorable condition after an incident in July 2023 that resulted in one fatality and 40 injuries.

The DA attributes the stagnation to the failings of the ANC-led coalition. Kayser-Echeozonjoku stated, "Progress so far is absolutely zero. No work on repairing this vital corridor is being done or has been done for quite some time." The DA has escalated the issue by calling for a probe into the contractor and potential breaches of the Municipal Finance Management Act.

City officials acknowledge challenges, with over R17 million spent from the R180 million budget. Kenny Kunene, MMC for transport, highlighted ongoing work on underground piping, sewerage, and water services. However, the DA remains skeptical, framing Lillian Ngoyi Street as emblematic of broader city management failures.

