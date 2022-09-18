DA calls on SAHRC to investigate human rights violations at Pelonomi Hospital

Member of Parliament (MP) and DA spokesperson on health Michele Clarke said conditions at the once top-class academic hospital put the health and well-being of patients and staff at risk.

Johannesburg – The Democratic Alliance (DA) has requested the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) to investigate the “horrendous human rights violations” the party encountered on a recent oversight to Pelonomi Academic Hospital in Bloemfontein, Free State.

“The infrastructure is neglected and crumbling, while the sewage system is in a dire state of disrepair with overflowing toilets and drains,” Clarke said.

The DA said conditions at Pelonomi Hospital put the health and well-being of patients and staff at risk. Picture: Supplied

According to Clarke, the staff raised a host of concerns during the DA’s oversight ranging from severe staff shortages, including cleaning staff, despite salaries being ring-fenced in the budget; limited access to working computers, telephones and the internet; outdated and broken equipment; lack of vital supplies; broken lifts; and the fact that no neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) or theatre was built, despite budget allocations 12 years ago and the hospital’s extremely high infant mortality rate.

“The 27 of the Constitution guarantees the right to health care services. The abhorrent conditions at Pelonomi Hospital undermine this right,” Clarke said.