Johannesburg - The DA in Gauteng demands that the Gauteng Department of Education review the school’s safety strategy to ensure the safety of both learners and teachers inside and outside school premises. This follows the increasing number of incidents of violence and murder against teachers and learners across the province.

In a recent incident, 17-year-old Palesa Malatji, a learner from Ntsako Secondary School in Soshanguve, was brutally raped and murdered last week near the school. “Gauteng schools are no longer safe places for learners, which clearly indicates that the current safety strategy is not working and must be reviewed,” the DA’s Khume Ramulifho said. Ramulifho said the DA has been calling on the department to review the school’s safety strategy and implement an integrated safety plan, which has not happened.

In addition, the DA has been requesting that the Department of Community Safety intensify police visibility in our communities. “The DA demands that the Department of Education and Community Safety urgently implement an integrated safety strategy to curb crime in and around schools across the province,” Ramulifho said. According to the DA, this strategy must involve all the stakeholders dealing with crime issues, and target schools in areas where there are high incidents of bullying and gangsterism.