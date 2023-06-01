DA cries foul as former KZN Economic Development MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu’s acquittal

Johannesburg - The DA says it has written to the KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Elaine Zungu, calling on her to outline steps to future-proof the organisation’s ability to ensure justice. This follows former provincial Economic Development MEC Mike Mabuyakhulu’s acquittal of corruption charges, involving R28.5 million, in the Durban High Court earlier this week, along with his 16 co-accused.

The DA said that according to Judge Mahendra Chetty, there was no evidence to support the dozens of allegations against Mabuyakhulu and the others. The party said the failure of the KZN prosecution authorities had once again led to a lack of accountability. This failure was a result of ineptitude or corruption, it said. “This is further evidenced by Judge Chetty’s comment that the state had not lived up to the promise set out in its opening address and in the indictment, resulting in evidence.

“Our province is on its knees as a result of corruption, particularly when it comes to those connected to the government. “Judgments of this nature lead to an erosion of confidence in the prosecutorial efficacy of this important office, particularly within KZN’s current climate of maladministration and corruption,” said the DA. The DA in KZN said that it had engaged with the party’s national justice and constitutional development spokesperson, Glynnis Breytenbach, to request that she take up its concerns at the highest level within public prosecution structures.