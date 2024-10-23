DA demands transparency from Lesufi Over MEC’s lifestyle audit

Tensions between the Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi and the DA in the province continue to sour after the party demanded that Lesufi release a lifestyle report of one of his MECs. The two have been at loggerheads since negotiations to form the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU) failed following the May 29 elections where Lesufi’s ANC performed dismally.

Despite this, Lesufi refused to give into the DA’s demands to form a GPU that would see the two parties co-govern the province. Now the DA has demanded that Lesufi release Education MEC Matome Chiloane’s lifestyle audit amid fraud allegations. Chiloane has recently come under fire after media reports that he was implicated in a R27 million fraud case involving former ANC spokesperson and former ANC Youth League treasurer Pule Mabe.

Allegations claim that Chiloane, who is seen as Lesufi’s political ally, benefited about R185 000 from a fraudulent and controversial vehicle tender while he was still coordinating the infrastructure and transformation cluster in Ekurhuleni. Mabe, along with his co-accused, is currently out on R30 000 bail and due in court next week. Now the DA has zoomed in on Lesufi, demanding transparency and accountability, citing concerns over corruption and negligence.

In a statement on Tuesday, the party’s education shadow minister Sergio Isa Dos Santos said these were serious allegations and demanded that Lesufi provide answers on the matter. “In his typical carefree manner, Premier Lesufi has remained silent, hoping this issue like many others will just disappear. “The DA has repeatedly urged the premier to release the lifestyle audits publicly. His failure to act raises concerns about either grave negligence or a deliberate attempt to conceal corruption and protect the corrupt in his administration…

“Additionally, the Premier should explain why his MECs, many of whom have a history of incompetence and scandalous behaviour, have not been thoroughly vetted,” Dos Santos said. He further demanded that Lesufi suspend Chiloane pending the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) investigation. He said he would be writing to the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL) education portfolio committee chairperson, Moipone Mhlongo, asking for Chiloane to appear before the committee to explain his involvement in the allegations.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Contacted for a comment by “The Star”, Lesufi said Chiloane’s lifestyle report was not yet ready. “MEC Chiloane’s lifestyle audit report is still under way. I am expecting the final report soon,” he responded in a text. Chiloane did not respond to questions from “The Star” by the time of publication.

Last week, “The Star” reported that the DA escalated its accusations against Lesufi, claiming he was concealing over 58 forensic reports that could expose corruption within the government. DA provincial chairperson Solly Msimanga asserted that Lesufi was shielding politically connected allies, primarily ANC members. However, Lesufi countered, stating that he had released all reports on December 12, 2022, and challenged the DA to specify which reports remain concealed.