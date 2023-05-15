DA denies being a racist party after tongue-wagging campaign picture

Johannesburg - South Africans took to social media to lambaste an image showing black and white DA members who were on the campaign trail sitting separately. Twitter users labelled the picture as the real state of the DA and accused the party of being racist.

Under one gazebo branded with the party colours are three white members sitting and looking around, while under the gazebo without branding where are at least five black members sitting in the shade. DA Gauteng Leader Solly Msimanga confirmed to The Star that the members were at Ennerdale and denied the accusations alleging the party is racist. “People are overreacting and trying to create a story and divisions when there are none,” Msimanga said.

“Sadly, racial divisions seem to be the only weapon to be used against the DA when our opponents have nothing to tell.” Msimanga showed The Star another image of black and white members posing for a picture together and said these were the same people. PA leader Gayton McKenzie tweeted that racial division ran deep in the DA from top to bottom.

“There is no relationship between black and white in DA. If there was a relationship, this would have shown it. That is a problem even when the truth stares them in the face,” said McKenzie on Twitter. Twitter user Tshepo wrote: “The white section looks nicer; it is not packed, has tables and branded clothes, gazebo is also well branded,.... Ohhhhh the privilege…” Another user, MDL Bennetfor, tagged former DA leader Hellen Zille and wrote: “You will please investigate this madam please? Nearly 30 years of liberation, and such pictures cannot have a place in our society. I am humbly requesting you intervene.”