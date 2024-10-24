DA distances itself from Ramaphosa’s praise for Putin amid political tensions

The Democratic Alliance (DA) and the ANC’s Government of National Unity (GNU) relations have once again been rocked by another fiery political difference. This is after the DA has distanced itself from the recent comments made by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who recently described Russian President, Vladimir Putin, as a “valuable ally.”

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa met Putin during a bilateral meeting in Kazan ahead of the XVI BRICS Summit. “We continue to see Russia as a valued ally, as a valued friend who supported us right from the beginning, from the days of our Struggle against apartheid. “We are going to have important discussions here in Kazan within the BRICS family,” Ramaphosa had said.

Reacting swiftly, DA leader John Steenhuisen firmly distanced his party from Ramaphosa’s characterisation of Russia. He stated that the DA, as a critical player within the GNU, categorically rejects the notion that Russia or Putin serves as an ally of South Africa. “We cannot and will not agree that South Africa should consider an authoritarian regime, that is currently violating international law by waging an imperialist war of aggression against a sovereign state as an ally,” he declared.

“At a time when South Africa is experiencing renewed optimism with the first real prospects of economic growth in almost two decades, our government simply cannot afford to make statements that could jeopardise international relations and trade opportunities.” The DA’s response underscores a growing concern within the party regarding the implications of such foreign policy stances on South Africa’s international relations and its nascent economic opportunities. The latest comes on the back of tensions between the DA and the ANC in Gauteng after Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, took a hardline stance that saw the DA being left out of the Government of Provincial Unity (GPU).

As a result, the DA in the province has called for Lesufi to be fired, accusing him of failing to publish more than 58 forensic investigation reports. The DA’s stance poses a direct challenge to the ANC’s approach and raises questions about the sustainability of the coalition government. Observers speculate that this latest public spat could be the tipping point in the already fragile partnership between the two parties, following a series of contentious exchanges in recent months. Responding to the DA’s backlash, presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya asserted that the DA maintains the right to its foreign policy position, but warned that it cannot impose its views on the ANC.

“The DA retains the right to maintain their individual foreign policy position. However, they can’t impose that position on the President under the guise of the GNU,” he remarked. He further insisted that the president will not be micromanaged in matters of foreign policy, a statement that alludes to the increasing friction within the coalition. As the leader of the DA within the GNU, Steenhuisen expressed his commitment to ensuring that all positions articulated on behalf of the coalition should undergo rigorous debate.