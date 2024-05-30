DA Gauteng caucus predicts provincial coalition government

Post-election day, the DA took an early lead in Gauteng, with a 33.8% share of the vote. However, the provincial results took a turn on Thursday, with the ANC in top position with 138 104 votes and the blue party in second position with 126 683 votes around 3pm.

Speaking to The Star, the DA noted it was optimistic about the final round of results, explaining that securing second position as the official opposition party meant its provincial caucus had a good and clean track record. “It is too early to make any accurate predictions for Gauteng. We are optimistic about our final results, and believe that any growth is a result of various factors. This includes a good record in government, especially in the Western Cape and Midvaal. Our offer during the campaign season also appealed to voters,” said DA Gauteng member of the provincial legislature, Fred Nel. Nel said the election results suggested that Gauteng would have a coalition government as no party would win a majority of votes.

“We are confident that we gave a good result. It is clear no party will garner a majority in Gauteng and that it is likely a coalition will govern the province,” he said. According to many South Africans, in particular black people, the DA is seen as a “white party”, but Nel denounced these stereotypes, saying: “The DA’s ability has nothing to do with race, but with its prioritisation of citizens ahead of the party, bringing honesty to government that cuts red tape, and creates conditions for entrepreneurship and investors to flourish and create jobs.” He maintained that the party’s controversial burning flag advert, which sparked engagement online and a legal dispute with the SABC, merely painted a stark picture of a failed government post-democracy.