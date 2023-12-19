DA in KZN refers its councillor’s arson and murder case to federal legal commission

The DA in KZN will be referring the arson case involving its Bergville councillor, Michael Buthelezi, to its Federal Legal Commission, the party says. This comes after the SAPS in the province arrested Buthelezi for allegedly setting his own house on fire on October 29 this year.

Buthelezi’s wife and three children, who were asleep in the house at the time, were killed in the blaze. it was reported that the fire was started by a petrol bomb that had been thrown into the house. Reports indicate that Buthelezi suffered burns and was treated in hospital before being discharged.

On Monday, the DA in KZN said it had been informed of Buthelezi’s arrest. “Michael is now being charged with the murder of his wife and three children. The DA is a party that always believes in law and order and justice and should the justice system prove his guilt, then he must face the full might of the law,” the party said. At the time of the fire, DA provincial leader Francois Rodgers had visited Buthelezi in hospital and had reached out to the SAPS provincial top brass to urgently intervene in what he had said was another senseless violent incident in KZN.

“Following investigations, the DA Provincial Leader, Rodgers, has now been informed by SAPS Provincial Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, of Buthelezi’s arrest after he was a prime suspect in police investigations,” Rodgers said in a statement. Rodgers said the party had called for a thorough investigation into the fire. “The DA in the province has, before, called for a thorough probe in the matter and for those involved to be held accountable, regardless of affiliation. This is still our position and we further call for the law to take its course in this and other matters,” he said.