The DA has launched its 2024 Voter Registration Campaign along Bree Street in the Joburg CBD, where the party flighted the first of its registration posters and unveiled its registration slogan: “Register to Rescue SA”. Leader John Steenhuisen yesterday said the party chose that location in particular because no other city so appropriately, and so tragically symbolised the state of rubble, smoke and debris that South Africa has been reduced to after nearly 30 years.

“The 2024 General Election will be a hinge of history for South Africa as our country prepares to take to the polls to make the most important decision in our post-democratic history,” he said. He said South Africans could only rescue the country if they registered to vote. “Citizens have the power to rescue our country from load shedding, from crime and even from exploding streets in our cities. Some 14 million South Africans are not registered to vote, and our future depends on every single citizen standing up and registering to Rescue South Africa,” he said.