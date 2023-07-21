DA leadership to donate food and assistance to East Rand nitrate oxide victims

The leadership of the DA in Gauteng announced that yesterday it was headed to the East Rand to donate food and other supplies to the families of the victims of a nitrate oxide leak that killed 17 people two weeks ago.
More than 16 were injured when the 17 died due to a nitrate oxide leak from a gas cylinder used by illegal miners to clean gold dust.
The DA, in partnership with a donor, said they would assist the victims’ families in repatriating the bodies to their respective countries of Mozambique and Zimbabwe.
“The families are in desperate need of financial assistance to transport their deceased family members to their countries for dignified burials,” the party said in a statement.
The DA said it would continue to engage with the Mozambique Consul General to assist the families.