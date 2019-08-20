Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

The DA in Johannesburg has dismissed the upcoming motion of no confidence in mayor Herman Mashaba as nothing but a ploy by the ANC to regain control of ratepayers’ money in the country’s economic heartland. The motion brought against Mashaba by the ANC will be debated in council on Thursday.

Mashaba has declined to comment on the matter.

DA Johannesburg regional chairperson Tsepo Mhlongo said on Monday that since the residents of Johannesburg had seen the ANC’s legacy of poor service delivery and corruption and begun to witness the changes Mashaba was bringing, they were desperate to halt his progress.

“Under his leadership, the DA-led city of Johannesburg consistently delivers on its three broad election commitments of creating jobs, delivering quality services and rooting out corruption,” Mhlongo said.

Mhlongo said the financial strength of the city was better than ever before, despite the ANC citing otherwise as grounds for its motion.

He said the metro spent more than 93% of its capital budget and more than 99% of its infrastructure grant for two consecutive years.

“These are the changes residents have waited for decades to see. Mayor Mashaba and his team have achieved more in three years, than what the ANC was able to accomplish in over 20 years.

“With the DA at the helm, the people of Joburg will always come first.

“This will not be the case under an ANC administration.”

The party called on the people of Johannesburg to sign a petition in support of the mayor on website: www.handsoffmashaba.co.za.