Obstruction to service delivery in Joburg is the concerted campaign that the "crisis-riddled" DA in the city is on since the October resignation of former mayor Herman Mashaba. This is according to DA councillor Anthony Still, who defied his party's directive not to attend Friday's council sitting, which elected ANC members to a senior council position and completed the purge of the DA. Still said on Sunday that the DA, led by its Joburg leader Funzela Ngobeni, had given a directive to its caucus not to attend council sittings subsequent to the December election of mayor Geoff Makhubo to replace Mashaba, and the ANC's Nonceba Molwele, who replaced the DA's Vasco da Gama as speaker. Makhubo was elected following Mashaba's resignation from the DA after falling out with the party's national leadership shortly after the election of Helen Zille as federal council chairperson. Still alleged that the DA, which claimed that Molwele is "illegitimately occupying the speaker's seat", had not obtained a court interdict against the speaker's election, and that an internal party legal opinion obtained last month did not support views that Molwele's appointment was illegitimate.

“The bottom line is that they are flip-flopping on reasons for not attending council because the ultimate aim is to obstruct the business of council, and thereby stall service delivery,” Still told The Star.

In a statement to The Star, Still elaborated on his reasons for defying the DA’s instruction for councillors not to attend city meetings.

“We as the DA often accuse other parties of obstructing the work of council but we were, not for the first time, engaging in more of the same behaviour.

“We serve at the behest of the residents of Joburg and we have a duty to perform our functions and allow service delivery to continue.

"The true test of democracy is how politicians deal with the loss of power,” Still contended.

He was the only DA councillor who attended council on Friday, which allowed the meeting to form a quorum and the election of six chairperson positions, as well as the ANC’s Solly Mogase as the council chief whip.

Mogase concurred with Still’s views that the ANC was aware of the “crisis-riddled” DA’s campaign to collapse council and service delivery.

“These people (the DA) are in pain; they are bitter.

"They don’t know where they are going. They are in a crisis. They must deal with their crisis.

“We, as the (coalition government), our objective is to give services to our people, and quality services,” Mogase asserted.

However, Ngobeni said that a quorum was not met at Friday's sitting following the party’s abstention because the “illegitimate” speaker, Molwele, had “not provided all political parties a fair opportunity to participate in the nomination process”.

“The DA caucus has written to the speaker’s office informing it of the rules and requested them to abide by the correct council procedures,” Ngobeni said on Friday.

Ngobeni added that the DA had instituted disciplinary proceedings against Still for refusing to leave with the rest of the caucus on January 30.

“Councillor Anthony Still decided to act against this mandate and remained in the council chambers in a show of solidarity with those who choose to ignore the rule of law for their narrow self-interests.”