DA raises alarm over R365 million debt owed to Emfuleni municipality

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Emfuleni Local Municipality (ELM) has voiced urgent concerns regarding a staggering R365 million owed to the struggling municipality, a situation that could severely impact service delivery. The details emerged following a written response from Gauteng MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Jacob Mamabolo, to questions posed by the DA in the Gauteng Provincial Legislature (GPL).

According to the MEC’s reply, the total outstanding debt stands at R365 661 943.00, comprising R4 410 252.00 owed by ELM employees in unpaid rates and taxes, and a significant R361 251 691.00 owed by Gauteng government departments. DA leader in the Vaal, Kingsol Chabalala, expressed dismay at these figures, calling for immediate action to rectify the alarming situation. “It is unacceptable that municipal employees are violating the Municipal Structures Act, which clearly prohibits them from being in arrears to their own institution,” Chabalala stated.

He highlighted that Section 10 of Schedule 2 of the Act stipulates that staff members may not have outstanding debts for more than three months. This breach, he argued, was contributing to the spiralling collapse of service delivery in Emfuleni. Chabalala called for the Gauteng government departments to set an example by ensuring their accounts with the municipality are fully settled. He emphasised that the failure to honour debts reflects poorly on their leadership and credit control. “The DA demands that MEC Mamabolo step in and ensure government departments pay up immediately. Furthermore, the ELM must enforce compliance among its employees regarding their rates and taxes,” he insisted.

Chabalala noted that the funds paid could significantly assist the municipality in meeting its obligations to Eskom, Rand Water, and other creditors, bolstering both service delivery and financial stability. To combat this ongoing financial crisis, the DA’s future governance plans include establishing stringent internal credit controls to ensure timely payments from employees, councillors, and various government departments. They propose that delinquent employees face repercussions, including salary deductions to address municipal debts.