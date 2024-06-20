DA, SAHRC finally act against ‘racist’ MP Renaldo Gouws

The DA and the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) have finally acted against recently-sworn-in DA MP, Renaldo Gouws, who this week trended on social media platforms following the resurfacing of some of his racially-explicit videos. On Thursday, the SAHRC revealed that it would immediately institute proceedings at the Equality Court in Gqeberha against Gouws for the alleged racial utterances relating to online media posts.

“In the video, Mr Gouws allegedly calls for the killing of black people using extremely offensive and derogatory language. This explicit content, initially published on his YouTube channel in March 2010, was archived despite being deleted and has resurfaced, revealing behaviour that is incompatible with the principles of dignity and equality enshrined in South African law,” the SAHRC said. The commission said Gouws, as a prominent figure and someone who has been entrusted with a position as an MP, should have known better that his “racist” comments had no place in society. “Following assessment of the content, the commission has concluded that the utterances by Mr Gouws constitute hate speech and/or harassment as contemplated in terms of sections 10 and 11 of the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair discrimination.

“Given Mr Gouw’s position as a Member of Parliament, his alleged actions carry even greater weight and responsibility, as he is expected to uphold and embody the principles enshrined in the Constitution, including human dignity, equality, and non-discrimination,” it said. At the weekend, concerned South Africans petitioned for his removal from the list of MPs headed to the National Assembly through an online petition that garnered more than 20 000 signatures in just two days. The commission’s decision follows hot on the heels of a decision by the DA to suspend and haul Gouws before its disciplinary processes.

In a statement by the DA’s Richard Newton, the party confirmed its decision to suspend Gouws over what the party describes as “execrable language”. “The DA has established that the video, in which Renaldo Gouws uses execrable language, is in fact, genuine and not fake as initially suspected. The DA Federal Executive has, therefore, suspended Mr Gouws with immediate effect while he faces disciplinary charges before the party’s Federal Legal Commission,” Newton said. In a statement to the SABC, the DA had indicated later in the week that it had been alerted of the video Gouws made 16 years ago, and an online petition to have him removed as an MP.

This week, according to the SABC News, Parliament had indicated that it was unable to probe Gouws’ actions prior to him taking oath as a member of the National Assembly, with Parliament saying it was up to the party to act against its member. Some of the videos are said to be more than 15 years old, while others are as recent as this year and three years ago. In one of the videos first published through his YouTube channel and subsequently deleted, Gouws is heard saying: “Alright so there’s a couple of things I want to say. Kill the f***ing k*ffirs, kill all the f***ing n*ggers. That’s all I gotta f***ing say. Kill all the k*ffirs! Kill all the f***ing n*ggers!”

When asked for comment, Gouws told “The Star” that he would not be commenting on utterances made four years ago, adding that he has changed over time. Meanwhile, IOL has reported that Patriotic Alliance leader and Member of Parliament, Gayton McKenzie, has conceded that he was wrong to defend and support Gouws. “I can’t stand this guy; he is not a good person in my opinion. He never let a day pass without bringing up my past during campaigning. He reminded people everyday that I once was a criminal but 2 wanna cancel or remove him frm parliament 4 something he said 16 years ago is wrong (sic).