DA says more Covid-19 tests need to be done in Gauteng

Johannesburg - Gauteng needs to drastically increase testing for Covid-19 in order to take advantage of an ongoing lockdown and enable the gradual lifting of restrictions to keep the economy going and save many people from starvation. The Democratic Alliances's Jack Bloom made the suggestion on Monday. Gauteng, the country's economic hub, has so far recorded 1 148 Covid-19 infections, the highest out of all nine provinces in South Africa which has 3 158 confirmed cases to date. Globally, more than 2.4 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus which first emerged in China late last year. Economic activity has been largely at a standstill in South Africa since the government imposed a nationwide lockdown from March 27 to try and curb the spread of the virus. The shutdown was initially meant to last for 21 days to April 16 but was extended by another two weeks to the end of the month.

On Monday, the DA shadow MEC for Health in Gauteng Jack Bloom said about 70 percent of all testing for the virus so far had been done in private laboratories for people who could afford medical aid and could self-isolate in their homes.

These cases were largely from overseas travellers, but the second wave of cases were through community transmission that could only be picked up by massive public testing, he added.

"So far about 30 000 tests in total have been done in Gauteng, with 1 906 tests done on 16 April. This needs to be ramped up urgently to at least 5 000 tests a day, and preferably 10 000 tests a day," Bloom said.

He said there had been a recent upturn in reported Covid-19 cases in Gauteng which was only partially explained by increased testing.

"This is disturbing as we are now picking up cases that have occurred since the lockdown which is less effective in densely settled areas where (physical) distancing is difficult to achieve," he said.

"We need better data to enable smart decisions on easing restrictions in Gauteng which can only be provided by mass testing and swift quarantining of those who are positive."