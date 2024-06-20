DA shuns McKenzie’s PA in unity alliance

DA federal council chair Helen Zille’s utterances about the position of the Patriotic Alliance (PA) in the incoming Government of National Unity (GNU), including the ANC losing its prerogative decision, has left a bitter taste for the seventh administration. Thus far, six parties have signed the GNU document: the ANC, DA, IFP, GOOD Party, PAC and the PA.

However, Zille told the SABC on Tuesday that the ANC could not loosely invite outside parties to the GNU, alluding to clause 24 of the multi-party document which states that the founding members of the GNU (ANC, DA and IFP) hold the final decision to allow outside parties to join. Zille’s findings spiralled on social media, with many raising concerns that the GNU is masking a grand coalition between the ANC and the DA. Speaking to The Star on Thursday, political analyst Nonhlanhla Masuku rebuffed these concerns, saying a grand coalition consisted of two parties only.

“The Government of National Unity in South Africa involves multiple parties working together to form a new Cabinet and government. While some view it as a disguised ANC-DA coalition, it’s essential to recognise that six parties – the ANC, DA, IFP, PA, PAC and GOOD Party – have entered into an agreement to govern the country. The characterisation of this arrangement as solely ANC-DA is not entirely accurate,” said Masuku. While Zille maintained the DA was neither aware of nor consulted together with the GNU’s founding members about the PA’s involvement in the multi-party marriage, the PA rubbished Zille’s contention in a statement. “It was and remains the ANC’s decision to invite all parties to join its GNU. The DA decided to be one of those parties, but Helen Zille now wants to act as though the DA has the right to be the gatekeeper for the ANC,” said PA secretary-general Chinelle Stevens.

“Her style of negotiation is to humiliate, instead of finding consensus. It must always be her way or the highway,” Stevens said. Asked whether the PA stood a chance of landing ministerial offices, in particular the Home Affairs and Police ministries, which party leader Gayton McKenzie has been targeting, Masuku said a consensus between the GNU members could potentially offer the PA a Cabinet seat. “If a consensus is reached between the DA, IFP and ANC, the PA could potentially obtain ministerial offices. However, the final allocation of portfolios will depend on negotiations and agreements among the coalition partners,” said Masuku.

Zille said the DA was entitled to 30% of the Cabinet posts, the ANC to 60% and the remaining 10% had to be shared between the IFP, PA, GOOD Party and the PAC. Furthermore, the loss of the ANC’s prerogative decision by default according to clause 24 has led to the suggestion that government corruption will be curbed where GNU parties vet decisions before finalising them. But Masuku disagreed, saying: “Clause 24, which requires parties to consult before making decisions, doesn’t necessarily predict that the ANC won’t be involved in scandalous activities. Instead, it emphasises collaboration and consensus-building among the coalition partners.