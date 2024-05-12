DA to investigate fake AI letter pleading for ANC coalition

THE only plans the DA has for the governing ANC party is to remove them from power and not to discuss any plans for a possible coalition. It is for this reason that the DA has instituted an investigation to determine the origin of a letter, purported to be from the party’s federal chairperson Dr Ivan Meyer to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.

In the letter which Meyer alleges to have been generated by artificial intelligence, a request was made for a meeting between DA party leader John Steenhuisen and President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss the feasibility of forming a coalition government post the national and provincial elections taking place in a few weeks’ time. Meyer stressed that nothing could be further from the truth as the DA had no plans at all to form any kind of coalition government with an “uncaring” ANC government. “We will be using all resources available to determine where this fake news and disinformation come from and will lay criminal charges against the culprits.

“I want to take this opportunity to set the record straight once and for all. The DA is fully committed to rescuing South Africa and leading the Multi Party Charter and removing this uncaring ANC government from power.” The Multi-Party Charter initiated in August 2023 was signed by leaders of the DA, and like-minded parties such as the IFP, Freedom Front Plus (FF+), ActionSA, the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), the United Independent Movement (UIM), the Spectrum National Party (SNP), the Independent South African National Civic Organisation (Isanco), the Ekhethu People’s Party and the United Christian Democratic Party (UCDP). Meyer added: “For too long the people of South Africa have had to suffer under the leadership of Cyril Ramaphosa and the corrupt ANC government.