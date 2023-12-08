DA to refer city manager’s reappointment back to court

The DA in Joburg has confirmed that it will be taking the City of Joburg to court for the unlawful reappointment of Floyd Brink as city manager. The DA says despite warning both the Speaker and the Executive that the matter of Brink’s reappointment is in contempt of an existing court order, the city blatantly went ahead with his reappointment.

Last week, the city council during a sitting resolved to re-appoint Brink in spite of a Gauteng High Court, Johannesburg, ruling giving the coalition, led by the ANC/EFF/PA and the city, 10 days to find a new replacement. Last month, acting Judge Steven Budlender found against Brink and ruled in favour of the DA when it directed Brink’s appointment be reversed due to the unlawful processes leading up to his appointment. DA caucus leader, Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku accused city mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda of having compounded the issue with unwarranted attacks on the judiciary.

DA’s statement comes after the Joburg Crisis Alliance on Wednesday said it was outraged by the Joburg council’s secretive reappointment of Brink. “The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Johannesburg can confirm that we are taking the City back to court for the unlawful reappointment of Floyd Brink as city manager. “Despite warning both the Speaker and the Executive that the matter of his reappointment is in contempt of an existing court order, they blatantly refused to withdraw the report and proceeded to reappoint him. We have warned on numerous occasions that both the executive, and the legislative arm of council has failed our residents, and that the reappointment of Floyd Brink would only further exacerbate the issues the city faces,” Kayser-Echoezonjoku said.

The Joburg Crisis Alliance said it believes that the appointment was deliberately drawn out at the expense of city governance to enable the current coalition government to get their preferred candidate, Brink, into the position. “We note also that in June 2023, the city announced that is Group Forensics and Investigation Service’s powers would be handed over to Brink,” the alliance said. The alliance has now called for the SIU to investigate all contracts that were signed off by Brink.