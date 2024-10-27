Da Vinci Institute celebrates doctoral graduates and their transformative research

The Da Vinci Institute, renowned for its commitment to fostering innovation and leadership, hosted a remarkable ceremony on Thursday at its headquarters in Modderfontein, east of Johannesburg, to honour its distinguished Doctoral candidates graduating in 2024. The event not only celebrated academic achievements but also highlighted the transformative research these scholars have undertaken to contribute meaningfully to society.

Among those honoured were Isheunesu Amon Chaka, Jane Blanche MacKenzie, and Hester Catarina Welman, each recognised for their unique contributions to expanding knowledge across diverse fields. A group of prestigious PHD students at the Da Vinci institute are recognised for outstanding work at a ceremony dinner held in Johannesburg on Thursday. Picture: Timothy Bernard / Independent Newspapers Chaka, with his thought-provoking thesis, re-imagines Africa’s higher education through a pioneering framework termed “Communidiversity”. This innovative model aims to create a holistic ecosystem that promotes student services by integrating several critical components. Meanwhile, MacKenzie’s profound exploration brings together the worlds of quantum physics and Ancient Philosophy, working towards a redefinition of well-being. Her insightful research suggests new pathways for understanding the human experience and personal growth.

Welman, on the other hand, focused her efforts on developing a new model for the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) framework, which aims to foster meaningful ownership and transformation within South Africa’s socio-economic landscape. In his keynote address, Edward Kieswetter, president of the institute and SARS commissioner, underscored the importance of these graduates in realising the mission and vision of the Da Vinci Institute. He said: “We celebrate not merely academic pursuit but also a journey of potential that redefines leadership across business, academia, and civil society.”

Kieswetter elaborated on the dedication and resilience required to embark on such an academic journey, stating: “Leadership is not about heights but depths — depths of understanding and willingness to make sacrifices.” Chaka, who took six years to achieve his goal, recounted the germination of his ideas, explaining that his motivation stemmed from a desire to engage with and upgrade his academic knowledge while contributing to a decolonised search for new knowledge. “When you embark on a PhD, you have to be purposeful,” he remarked, acknowledging the sacrifices his journey demanded, including time away from family and extensive dedication to reading and study.

Welman and MacKenzie echoed similar sentiments regarding the rigours and challenges of their doctoral studies, reflecting on the arduous commitments and the profound impact that their research findings could have in real-world applications. The Da Vinci Institute continues to play a pivotal role in South Africa’s educational landscape, offering a range of academic programmes from Certificates and Diplomas to Masters and PhDs in the Management of Technology and Innovation (MOTI). The Institute has also launched a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management, providing students with diverse pathways to succeed in a rapidly evolving global environment.