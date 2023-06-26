Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Independent Online | The Star
Search IOL
IOLThe StarNewsSportVerveOpinion & AnalysisSoweto
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, June 26, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

DA welcomes extension of the Gauteng Grade 1 and 8 online admissions application deadline for next year

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane assisting a parent apply on the online admissions application launch day. l SUPPLIED

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane assisting a parent apply on the online admissions application launch day. l SUPPLIED

Published 4h ago

Share

Johannesburg – The DA in Gauteng has welcomed the extension of the closing date for online admissions for the 2024 academic year for learners in Grades 1 to 8.

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Khume Ramulifho urged all parents and guardians to use this opportunity to apply for their children's placement.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) announced that online admissions would close on July 21, 2023, as opposed to the initial deadline of July 14, to allow parents to submit all necessary documents in time.

"We are pleased that GDE has already processed over 400 000 applications for Grades 1 and 8 learners. The department must ensure that the remaining applications are processed accordingly with urgency," said Ramulifho.

Ramulifho said that the party demanded that GDE ensured all learners who applied on time were placed before the end of October.

More on this

"We also encourage parents to use this opportunity to ensure that no learner of school-going age will be sitting at home when the academic year starts next year," Ramulifho said.

"We believe this process will meet parents' expectations to place learners closer to where they stay or work. This will ensure learners can participate in extracurricular activities such as culture, the arts, and sports. This process must ensure that learners don't spend most of their time commuting to and from school," he added.

The Star

Related Topics:

2022

Share

SectionsMy NewsBookmarksNotificationsSubscribe