DA welcomes sentence of former ANC member of Parliament, Mapule Mafolo, and her co-accused

Johannesburg - DA North West provincial leader Leon Basson has welcomed the landmark three-year jail sentence handed down yesterday by the Schweizer-Reneke Regional Court to former ANC Member of Parliament, Mapule Veronica Mafolo, and her co-accused, Thabo Freddy Phutiyagae. Basson said that they stole two Bonsmara calves in January 2018 from a farm in Schweizer-Reneke.

“The farmer noticed two calves missing, requested his brother to open a case of stock theft at the SAPS, and was later called to the Vryburg Auction Kraal, where he successfully identified his missing calves, and evidence then led to the arrest of the convicted pair.” In December 2022, Ditsobotla ANC councillor Sibusiso Thamaga was arrested alongside two accomplices for allegedly stealing 24 sheep in Bakerville. In this case, bail has been granted, and the case is before court, but Thamaga continues to serve in the Ditsobotla council. Basson added that stock theft is “a massive criminal scourge in the North West” that continues to rob commercial and subsistence farmers of their livestock.