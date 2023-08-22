DA writes open letter to SARB governor on Phala Phala report

The DA shadow minister for finance, Dion George, in an open letter to SA Reserve Bank (SARB) governor, Lesetja Kganyago, says that in his media release Kganyago was silent on the apparent fact that foreign currency was actually in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s possession. In the letter, George wrote that this was the crux of the matter and not whether the transaction was perfected or not.

“The status of the transaction cannot be the determinant, it is the possession of the currency. If the transaction status is considered the deciding factor, then the door is wide open to money laundering and foreign currency being held for lengthy periods pending transaction completion,” wrote George He further noted that given the recent greylisting by Financial Action Task Force (FATF), South Africa could ill-afford non-compliance with financial regulations. “There is no doubt that FATF is also closely monitoring the outcome of this investigation. I therefore, request that you make the SARB report available, failing which we will submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act and/or approach the court for relief,” said George

Yesterday The Star reported that the SARB had finalised its investigation and report into the Phala Phala matter on August 14. The investigation was launched on the back of the allegations by former spy boss Arthur Fraser, on or about 1 June 2022, and the subsequent receipt by the SARB of complaints from various parties, including political parties. Kganyago said on the facts available to it, the SARB found that there was no perfected transaction and thus the SARB cannot conclude that there was any contravention of the Exchange Control Regulations (the applicable Regulation is Regulation 6(1) by Ntaba Nyoni Estates CC (the entity involved) or for that matter by the president.