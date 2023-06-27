Dad, 71, faces the music for allegedly killing his son

Johannesburg - Police in Limpopo have confirmed the arrest of a 71-year-old man responsible for the senseless killing of his 26-year-old son at Mentz village, Malesa, outside Mankweng, on June 24. It is reported that a complaint of a shooting in the area was made, and police rushed to the vicinity and, on their arrival, found the victim lying on the street in a pool of blood.

The victim was shot in the upper body by his biological father, who later locked himself inside the house. The 71-year-old is expected to appear before Mankweng Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of murder. “Upon further observation, the police established that the victim was shot with a firearm on the upper body.

“Members of the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were summoned to the scene and declared a 26-year-old male dead upon arrival. “Preliminary police investigations indicated that the victim was shot by his biological father. Police managed to negotiate with the suspect to vacate the house until he complied, and he was later apprehended.” A revolver firearm that was used for the commission of the crime with three live ammunition and two empty cartridges was discovered during the arrest and confiscated by police.

Police say the motive for the incident was unknown, but investigations were under way. Provincial Commissioner of Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, described the incident as unique and senseless. “Parents are supposed to love and protect their children, but what the old man has done is very disappointing, and I hope that justice will prevail in relation to this horrible incident,” said Hadebe.