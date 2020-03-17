Dad in dock after daughters' rapes

Johannesburg - Three young Soweto girls are undergoing counselling after being repeatedly raped allegedly by their father who threatened to kill them if they told anyone. The 42-year-old man has allegedly been raping his children since last year. The suspect was expected to appear at the Protea Magistrate's Court on Tuesday to face multiple charges of rape after being arrested by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual offenses Unit. It is alleged that the father had been raping the children aged 10, 8 and 6 since last year. At the time that the rapes were allegedly committed, the man's wife was also staying in the house.

It's not known how the woman found out that her children had been raped, but she informed authorities on Saturday.

Captain Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Police said social workers were then involved to provide counselling services to the siblings.

"During counseling services, social workers recommended that a case must be opened after learning with shock from the little girls that their father allegedly sexually violated them on separate occasions sometime in 2019.

"The suspect allegedly violated the girls when he was getting them ready for going to school and he apparently threatened them not to tell anyone or else he would inflict harm on them," Masondo said.

The man was arrested on Sunday.

Masondo said police view crimes committed against children in a serious light and they will be working hard to oppose his bail application.

"He must be kept in custody until the case is ready for trial," he said.

The Star