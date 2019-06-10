The Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Friday set Fita Khupe, 61, free following the murders of seven family members.

A heartbroken father has written to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) demanding answers after the man accused of killing his two children walked free. The Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Friday set Fita Khupe, 61, free following the murders of seven family members who were found buried in heaps of sand after neighbours alerted the police to a foul smell at their Lenasia home in October last year.

The case against Khupe was withdrawn due to lack of evidence after his co-accused Ernest Mabaso, 27, allegedly committed suicide in a police cell in Cape Town.

Cedrick Shembe, who lost his three- and seven-year-old children, said he wasn't happy with how the case was handled.

“I was told by people to switch on the radio and that is how I heard the news. Imagine. It’s clear that everything is about money and corruption. That’s just the way it is. I've written a letter to the DPP,” he said.

Vlakfontein residents protest after the case against Fita Khupe, who was implicated to the murder of the seven relatives, was dropped by the State. Nokuthula Mbatha African News Agency (ANA)

The letter states: “I’m asking to meet the DPP because I am not happy with the way they handled everything. I was not informed about everything, even the family they talk about did not tell me anything,”

On Friday, furious local residents blocked the Golden Highway, protesting and burning tyres. They said they had been failed by the justice system. The community planned to picket at the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court today.

Jun Motloung, a community leader, said: “Ernest and Khupe were together when all of this happened. How can the State then say there is no case against this old man, how does this happen? If the justice system can’t deal with them, we will,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said there was no unrest in the area at the weekend.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said: “He raised his concerns and explained how he is aggrieved with the manner in which the case was handled. We advised him to lodge representations and he gave me his letter to hand over to the office.”