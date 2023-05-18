Dagga traffickers are using gas cylinders as a new tactic, say police

Johannesburg - The police in Mpumalanga say they have strengthened security measures when it comes to dagga trafficking from neighbouring countries, including the Kingdom of Eswatini. As a result, a 31-year-old suspect was arrested after SAPS members from Mahamba Port of Entry allegedly caught him in the act on Monday at about 11.30am.

This comes after a Toyota Avanza, with a false compartment that was fully loaded with dagga, was seized at Mahamba Port of Entry on Saturday, May 13, 2023. “Security has been tightened on the borderline, where recently false vehicle compartments were uncovered. Yesterday, a new tactic was discovered by the police officers when an undocumented foreign national from the Kingdom of Eswatini was nabbed with a gas cylinder that was sealed but fully loaded with dagga,” Colonel Donald Mdhluli said. Police at Mahamba port of entry cut open a sealed gas tank and found dagga concealed inside. Photo: SAPS Mdhluli said that the suspect was spotted by police officials with a plastic bag containing the gas cylinder.

“On suspicion, the cylinder was thoroughly checked, and the police could notice that it was sealed; however, they (the police) suspected that it could be loaded with something other than gas. That was when police cut open the cylinder and discovered dagga weighing 4.316kg,” Mdhluli said. The dagga had an estimated street value of about R18 000. The suspect was arrested and charged with possession of dagga and for allegedly being in the republic without valid documentation.