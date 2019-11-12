Danisa Baloyi, the BBC’s former president, who was also chairperson of the Gauteng Tender Board, filed representations to the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) director of public prosecutions office in Gauteng to have the two counts of theft and one of money laundering dropped against her.
Baloyi and her co-accused Dominic Ntsele, Hawa Khan and Abubaker Khan are accused of being part of an elaborate scheme to swindle R5.7m from the BBC.
This was after Baloyi, supposedly on behalf of the BBC, allegedly asked for sponsorship in March 2017 from the Airports Company of South Africa - from its then chief executive Bongani Maseko - ostensibly as funding for the black business lobby group.
Baloyi allegedly informed Maseko that the money should be paid into the account of Merit Energy - which both Hawa and Abubaker are directors of - as the company had apparently done work for the BBC.