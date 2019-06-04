MUSICAL buddies Kabelo Mabalane and Danny K want to heal South Africa with their new initiative. PICTURE: Melissa Hogarth

Worlds Apart or Partners is an initiative that Kabelo Mabalane and Danny K have started to bring the people of South Africa together. “I think that with all the racial, cultural and gender intolerance that we see around us just living in this country, we felt we wanted to take a stand in understanding some of the problems and really researching with the help of psychologists and sociologists,” Danny K said.

The two musos already have their long-standing campaign and foundation, SHOUT, which aims to see a safer South Africa for all.

“Our friendship has prevailed for many years and we share the same values and passion for bringing change to our beautiful country. Over the years we have remained friends, and began SHOUT and the collaborative anthems with different artists.

"We managed to build 12 libraries across the country with the proceeds, teaching kids in primary schools to read and write better,” Danny K said.

For the Worlds Apart or Partners the couple spent a year researching ways to teach South Africans to come together.

“We have put out a programme that takes everyone from corporations to schools and NGOs into a course on living with one another. From the offices to the playground.

"We do it from a very personal perspective and reflect on our best practices as friends.”

Danny K said even though they came from different backgrounds, the two had managed to use that to their benefit, sharing personal reflections and anecdotes, coupled with science to make the programme a success.

“It has been well received because there is a massive need for it in the country. You only need to look on Twitter to see we are at each other's throats a lot of time.

"Miseducation and misunderstanding are generally the reasons for a lot of the problems. We want a country that wins more than it loses.”

Danny K said the campaign was all about getting people to think about their actions and to use functional ways to work through them.

“It has been rewarding work. We launched it in Joburg, Cape Town and Durban. The more we can expose it, the more we can get in the room with people and speak about these things. Initially we weren't sure of the responses.

"Stereotypes, racism and privilege are triggering buzzwords. We were concerned that people would want to sweep the stuff under the carpet. Dealing with these things is the only way to heal. If we sweep things under the rug we will never heal.”