DA’s Chris Pappas joins community effort to build a home for uMlazi resident

The DA KZN premier candidate, Chris Pappas, was joined by political leaders and councillors in taking part in the construction of a new home at Ezakheleni, uMlazi, on Saturday. According to Pappas, after the construction is finished, it will be handed over to its beneficiary, 25-year-old Xolani Maphumulo, who spent many years living in a makeshift shack with a blanket for a roof.

He stated that Xolani’s plight caught his attention during a previous campaign visit in November of last year since it reflects the situation of many young South Africans who have been ignored and left behind by the current administration. “The DA is also helping Xolani obtain a South African identity document.“ Pappas spoke to residents at eWema Hostel and delivered a message of hope.

“For many years, people have lived in poor conditions, with broken sanitary facilities and in badly compromised structures, while criminals have been harboured among them.” Pappas further said that the day’s programme began with an on-the-ground voter interaction at KwaMnyandu Shopping Centre, where he had several informal discussions with locals of uMlazi. “There was excitement wherever the premier candidate was on the ground, an indication that the people of uMlazi see the DA and Pappas as a symbol of much-awaited change for them.