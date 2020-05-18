DA's Joburg caucus fumes over Covid-19 lockdown curbs

Johannesburg - The DA’s Joburg caucus is up in arms over contradictory Covid-19 regulations that appear to disallow ward councillors and PR councillors to conduct oversight service delivery visits to communities under lockdown regulations. This comes after Ward 100 and 114 PR councillor Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku visited Zandspruit Silvertown plot 104 informal settlements on May 11 after residents complained about a lack of toilets there. The residents claimed that efforts to get their councillor’s attention proved unsuccessful, leaving them with no choice but to contact the PR councillor. Ward 114 councillor Victor Mafinya denied the allegations saying there were a few members of the community who wanted to tarnish his name. “There is only a small group of members who are siding with Belinda or they are connected to her. I have been communicating with Joburg Water and other departments. The area will receive mobile toilets soon.” Kayser-Echeozonjoku responded to the residents’ calls and embarked on an oversight visit to the area where she listened to grievances and took a video of toilets that were locked, leaving community members stranded.

The PR councillor said after her visit to the area, she had escalated the matter to the Department of Environment and Infrastructure Services.

The department confirmed in a statement that they had received a video taken by the councillor. “We are in receipt of a video clip taken by Belinda Kayser-Echeozonjoku, which she purports to be doing an investigation at the Silvertown informal settlement during the Covid-19 period.”

However, the department questioned her movement and authority to take videos under level 4 of the lockdown.

“We await being served with proof of her permit used to film the area, without which she would have committed a criminal offence,” said Mafinya.

The DA Joburg emphasised that the role of a councillor was to undertake oversights.

“It entails, among other things, ensuring that community interests are represented in council, that the administration delivers services according to defined parameters and that government is held accountable.

“If we refer to the National Disaster Regulations published on March 25, 2020 (No 43148) and April 29, 2020, (No 43258) it is clear councillors are declared as essential services and all within the City of Joburg have been issued with the relevant permits from the speaker’s office to allow them to perform their functions during Covid-19.”

The Star has seen an essential service permit issued to the councillor on March 28 by Speaker Nonceba Molwele.

According to Gauteng Co-operative Governance Traditional Affairs Department head Bongani Gxilishe, councillors were not allowed to be out under lockdown level 5 and 4.

“There are three sectors of command council that can be out and that’s the national command council, provincial command council and district command council,” he said.

