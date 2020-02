Dash Berlin to get the party going at Ultra SA 2020









Jeffrey Sutorius, under the moniker of Dash Berlin, will be one of the headline acts at Ultra South Africa on February 29. Jeffrey Sutorius’ music journey began with a drum kit. “I got it from my dad. He would teach me how to drum to ’80s music. My sister used to be a party girl in the clubs and she would bring me the mixes of the DJs who played at the venues,” said the 40-year-old. The tapes triggered the DJ, who fell in love with the music coming from cassettes. “Whenever I’d get money, I’d spend it on getting turntables and cassettes. It’s like a virus that never left me.” In 2012, DJ Mag named Sutorius as the seventh most popular DJ in the world.

Sutorius is the frontman for the former dance collective Dash Berlin, which was initially a joint effort between Sutorius and producers Eelke Kalberg and Sebastiaan Molijn. Now flying solo, the DJ will be bringing the return of Dash Berlin to the South African stage as a headline act for one of the biggest music festivals - Ultra.

The electronic dance music DJ said he played a variety of styles, from melodic to progressive.

“Electronic dance music is not EDM. It’s not a genre but rather a collective of music styles.”

The reception to his solo take on Dash Berlin has been great.

“I’ve been received very well.

“Things continue as well - going to shows and working on new material. My new solo material, Wild at Heart, I’ve been promoting it and Dash Berlin, fans have been stalking me for it.”

He has also been working on several remixes.

“I’m curious to see what the South African audience will like. I’m going to give it 100%, hoping what I’m cooking up people will like and support. All I can do is to give it my best. I do like what I do and hope to continue doing it.”

Ultra South Africa takes place in Johannesburg next Saturday.

The 2020 edition line-up includes the likes of international legends Jamie Jones, Luciano and CamelPhat.

Local DJs Black Coffee, Shimza, Themba, Floyd Lavine, Ryan Murgatroyd, Leighton Moody, Pierre Johnston and others will also be there.