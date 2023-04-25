Data represents what oil represented in the twentieth century — UN secretary-general António Guterres

Johannesburg - In a video message by UN secretary-general António Guterres during the opening of the UN World Data Forum, held in Hangshou, China, from April 24 to 27, he said in the 21st century, data represented what oil represented in the 20th century — a driver of development and progress. He said the forum highlighted the great value of timely, open and high-quality data — from the daily decisions that governments make to the investments that support economies, jobs and health and education systems to our ability to make progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals and build the peaceful and prosperous future that every person deserves.

“Data and statistics make all this easier. Three years ago, we launched the UN Data Strategy to build more data expertise across the UN system and create more innovative ecosystems that unlock the full potential of data for the betterment of people and planet alike,” he said. Guterres said the strategy also sparked inspiring initiatives like Data4Now and Citizen Generated Data to allow people and communities to gather and take control of the data affecting their daily lives. “But we must continue pressing forward. Progress on the Sustainable Development Goals has stalled — even reversed — as we reach the halfway point of the 2030 Agenda. This forum is a key opportunity to turbocharge the transformative power of data and accelerate progress at this critical moment,” added Guterres.