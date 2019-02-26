Date My Family participant Sizwe Simelane.

Red flags have been raised about the screening of participants of Date My Family, a reality-TV dating show, after a potential date lied about working for The Star. Sizwe Simelane, of Soweto, pictured, was exposed for claiming to be a sub-editor on this newspaper during an introductory clip in the show on Sunday evening.

This claim raised some curiosity as some staff of The Star started receiving messages about Simelane’s employment status in the newspaper.

However, nobody knew of him.

Human resources and Independent Media national production manager Renata Ford said they had no records of Simelane ever being employed in the group.

“I don’t know him at all. He certainly isn’t in our team, the editorial production unit,” said Ford.

Simelane might have lied about where he worked, but he was truthful about his studies.

He was registered for a journalism diploma at Damelin College in Braamfontein. Workers at the institution confirmed knowing him.

When The Star called Simelane yesterday, he claimed there was a misunderstanding with the producer of the show. “I work for The Stars online publication and not The Star newspaper. We cover and supply news stories to a community radio station,” said Simelane.

When asked for a website address to his publication, he said he was waiting for his colleague to provide him with the information. He then hung up when asked for the name of the radio station he works with.

The producers of the reality show have conceded that the suitor misled viewers.

"In last week's episode of the much loved reality Date My Family, we were introduced to a suitor who claimed to be a sub editor for one of the biggest newspaper in the country. This turned out to be untrue and the matter was raised by said newspaper after receiving calls from viewers who wanted to confirm his employment," the company said.

The producers of the show have undertaken to tighten up research process.