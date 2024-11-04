DBE: rising numbers of matrics writing exams in hospital beds

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) spokesperson, Elijah Mhlanga, has confirmed that there is an increase of Grade 12 learners writing their National Senior Certificate examinations in hospitals. This is amid the spate of food poisoning cases that have claimed the lives of learners in recent weeks across the country after consuming snacks from local spaza shops.

“When it comes to exams, we have noted an increase in the number of our candidates who are writing in hospitals, they are falling sick and there’s different elements,” said Mhlanga. Mhlanga told “Newzroom Afrika” the DBE has strong ties with the Department of Health to ensure smooth exam proceedings in a hospital environment. He mentioned before a candidate writes an exam, the DBE adheres to the required protocols by engaging with the hospital management.

“We work very closely with the Department of Health. In fact, when it comes to exams, we work with almost every department because we need the support that we can get. “In so far as hospital writing is concerned, we go to the hospital and speak to whomever is in charge for us to have an environment where the learner can write. There will be an official from the department to do the invigilation monitoring. We are doing this to ensure no child is left behind,” said Mhlanga. Mhlanga urged for parental support, as matriculants tackle the last leg towards the end of their high school academic journey.

“We are appealing to families in particular to support their children, because there could be some stress, there could be other things affecting them during the exams,” said Mhlanga. Mhlanga furthermore expressed concern over what may suggest cheating incidents, despite increased security measures. Prior to the start of this year’s matric examinations, Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube announced the department had tightened security to deter cheating scandals.

Some security precautions included the presence of the National Joint Operations Committee (NatJocs), and the Provincial Joint Operations Committee (ProvJocs). “It’s amazing the majority of them are compliant, but there are still some bad elements, bad behaviour that we are seeing on a daily basis, reporting learners coming to the exam centre either with a cellphone or crib notes and we are seeing them everyday,” said Mhlanga. Mhlanga warned candidates to heed the pledge they signed, vowing that they would not cheat during examination period.

Mhlanga said learners would face serious consequences when caught in a cheating scandal. “We also need to remind them that this could affect your life, because you might not have your results, they might be nullified and if you are found guilty, you could be banned from writing three exams, which means your life will come to a standstill for an extended period of time,” he cautioned. Thus far, 88 out of 200 papers have been written.