DBE urges public to disregard bogus circular on pupils’ sexual orientation

Johannesburg - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has expressed dissatisfaction with the bogus circular from the ‘’Department of Education’’ that has been spreading on social media. According to department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga, the circular appears to be aimed at school administrators, principals, and educators, with declarations taking effect in 2024.

He stated that the DBE intends to declare this circular to be false and urges all members of the public to disregard the charges. ‘’The DBE has drafted two documents: the Protocol for the Elimination of Unfair Discrimination in Schools and the Guidelines for the Socio-Educational Inclusion of Diverse Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, Expression, and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) in Schools.’’ ‘’As directed by the Heads of Education Departments Committee (HEDCOM) and the Council of Education Ministers (CEM), the DBE is currently conducting stakeholder consultations on these two documents in districts and provinces.’’

‘’The DBE is compiling a log of consultation comments and will eventually present these comments and the revised documents to HEDCOM and CEM for approval." So far, seven (7) provinces have conducted stakeholder consultations, with the remaining Limpopo and Mpumalanga provinces expected to conclude by the end of June 2023. Following that, the amended paper will be made available for public feedback.’’ Mhlanga said the documents are the result of a collaborative effort with members of the South African Council for Educators (SACE), the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), the Commission on Gender Equality (CGE), and the Equal Education Law Centre (EELC). ‘’These two documents were created in response to previous litigation against Provincial Education Departments (PEDs) for poor observance of human rights of children with diverse sexual and gender identities in schools, as well as the need for the DBE to ensure that basic education, as a public service, remains human-rights compliant.’’

‘’Since receiving the report from the committee appointed by the Minister of Basic Education in 2016 to investigate racism, sexism, and other forms of discrimination in learning and teaching support materials (LTSM) and textbooks, the DBE has been advancing recommendations to guide schools in the elimination of unfair discrimination.’’ ‘’The plan is to work with LTSM publishers to review biassed content in LTSM and textbooks.’’ He went on to say that ‘’the DBE has the mandate and obligation to protect the constitutional rights of all children in their diversity.’’