DBN Gogo hosts Mzansi’s edition of Boiler Room x Ballantine’s True Music Studios

After a 20-month halt to live in-person festivals, Ballantine’s Scotch whisky in partnership with Boiler Room hosts the True Music Studios. T his 10-day global event series, both online and in person, takes place across eight countries, including South Africa. Well-known DJ Mandisa Radebe, known as DBN Gogo, is expected to move the crowd with her amapiano mixes from February 22 to March 3.

Radebe is universally loved for her captivating DJ sets and high-energy charisma on stage. She has made a name for herself as one of the country’s top female DJs. Undoubtedly, she owned the decks in 2020 and continued to do so well into 2021 with her online quarantine sessions. Performing alongside Radebe are Mzani’s top amapiano vocalists Boohle and Lady Du, who are headlining the globally streamed parties. The line-up also includes Musa Keys, Young Stunna, Kelvin Momo, Que DJ, DJ Stokie, Kyotic, Uncle Waffles, Ms Party and Sfarzo Rtee. Ballantine’s head of culture and partnerships, Tom Elton, said the effects of the past 18 months have resulted in a positive shift in attitude and an opportunity to reset and club together to increase equality in music culture.

“The dance floor has always been seen as a sacred and safe place and we want to bring it back to where everyone is equal and feels part of the experience. We all have a part to play, and True Music Studios is our first opportunity to put our diversity and inclusivity pledges into practice,” said Elton. He said that Boiler Room and Ballantine’s True Music events have always been special as they continued to dig deep into local cultures around the world and celebrate the raw sounds and inspirations that make the individual scenes so unique. “Building on the past seven years, True Music Studios sets itself an ambition to be a trusted and leading voice for diversity and inclusion within music culture. We recognise our role in driving change, and this is what music fans want,” said Elton.