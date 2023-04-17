The Department of Correctional Services confirmed that convicted rapist and murderer Thabo Bester was housed at Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre after his court appearance. DCS dismissed allegations that Bester was returned to the G4S-run Mangaung Correctional Centre where he staged a walkout last May.

On Friday Bester appeared before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court following his rearrest last week, 11 months after he escaped. Bester and his lover, Dr Nandipha Magudumana, were arrested in Tanzania at the weekend after they fled South Africa. He was serving a life sentence at the time of his escape.

Police confirmed that at this stage he faced a charge of escaping from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice, violation of a dead body and fraud. DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said the department noted information circulating in various platforms that Bester had been returned to Mangaung Correctional Centre. “We can state that Bester was transported to Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional facility. In addition, DCS can confirm that there is no complaint filed about threats to his life and that offender Bester is taking meals,” Nxumalo said.

Magudumana appeared in court after her arrest, facing charges of aiding and abetting an escapee, murder, violation of bodies and fraud. To date, the people arrested over Bester’s escape include Magadumana’s father, Zolile Cornelius Sikelele, former G4S employee Senohe Ishmael Matsoara and Integritron CCTV technician Tebogo James Lipholo. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services has noted an inaccurate report emanating from Minister Ronald Lamola’s presentation to the portfolio committee sitting on justice and correctional services on April 13 on the Bloemfontein Correctional Contracts.

The report purports to quote Lamola saying: “G4S contract won’t be cancelled”. The reports in circulation are framed on this quote. However, the full, accurate and verifiable clip shows Lamola saying: “The Department of Correctional Services is experiencing affordability constraints in meeting its obligations in relation to the two facilities, but we have a contract and we must honour it.”