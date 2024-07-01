DCS denies assault on inmates

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has denied allegations that some of its officials have been involved in the victimisation of four inmates linked to the Kutama Sinthumule Maximum Correctional Centre fire in Limpopo. This follows allegations by some activists that some of the prisoners accused of starting the 2023 fire at the maximum prison facility have been on the receiving end of physical assault and harassment by officials.

This is as ‘The Star’ has been learning of various alleged incidents of abuse against errant inmates at various prison facilities across the country. However, the latest incident allegedly involving inmates who were accused of starting a fire at the Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre (KSCC) last year has raised some eyebrows. According to founder of Justice by Exclusive Mediators, Glynis Marriday, inmates were allegedly found with matches and brutally assaulted by four prison officials.

In August last year, Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Ronald Lamola said the instigators of the fire had been identified -- and an investigation would be launched. Media reports suggested that these inmates started the fire due to grievances with the facility’s management. Extensive damage was caused to a significant portion of the privately-run facility. Speaking to ‘The Star’ on Friday, Marriday, who represents prisoners, said some of the inmates alleged to have started the fire have been repeatedly assaulted and physically abused.

“The inmates who were falsely accused at Kutama Sinthumule Correctional Centre last year, were unlawfully taken to C-Max last Sunday. They were taken to Thohoyandou Mantashe to be admitted back to KSCC, but refused to enter and were brought back to C-Max on Tuesday evening,” she said. Marriday added that these inmates were not searched until this past Wednesday. “They were not searched and only on Wednesday morning a search was conducted. The matches were found on one of the inmates.

“Lester Coutts explained to the officials that they were at an open prison during the day at Thohoyandou and bought matches to smoke. “The four prison officials assaulted Lester Coutts and Sydney Leshabane brutally to the point that they need urgent medical attention. “The question remains, how did the matches get inside a high risk security management facility ...This means the prison officials did not comply with the security measures of the prison, hence these brutal assaults that are the order of the day.

“There are other inmates at C-Max who suffer the same and nothing has been done. Inmates and family members are asking for Justice by Exclusive Mediators,“ she said. According to Marriday, Mohau Nkosi and Trust Shabalala were both brutally assaulted on Monday on their arrival from Johannesburg Medium B. “He (Nkosi) was assaulted twice at C-Max on his arrival. He opened a case and refuses to drop the charges against the prison officials. His visits have been revoked and he’s being victimised.

“Jermaine Prim an Kyle Sigamoney were assaulted last year November by prison officials at C-Max as well,“ she said. Reacting to ‘The Star’, DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo described the allegations as nothing but a fishing expedition as nothing of this sort has taken place at the privately-run prison facility. “This is a fishing expedition by the source utilising your publication. There was an outcry from a particular individual who wanted to engage with some of the inmates mentioned by your enquiry. We made it clear that it was impossible. Some of the inmates mentioned were taken to C-Max straight from Kutama Sinthumule Correctional due to their profile being high risk.

“This individual went from one media house to another alleging that inmates were being abused and assaulted. We made it clear that there was no such. “It is interesting that this narrative is back because we have maintained our standard, following our standard operating procedures,” said Nxumalo Nxumalo has had to fend-off increasing allegations of abuse among its officials said no amount of wild allegations will make DCS deviate from its code of conduct just because some people are crying for access to some inmates that they are not even related to.