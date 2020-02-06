Johannesburg - More details have emerged in the case of a couple that was released unharmed by hijackers only for the woman to be found dead in the bushes.
The 63-year-old woman is alleged to have collapsed as she and her husband were running in the night after the hijackers released them.
Her 68-year-old husband left her to seek help and police who later arrived at the scene found her dead.
The couple were travelling along the R59 freeway on Tuesday night when they were stopped by four men pretending to be police officers complete with blue lights.
According to Captain Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Police, the hijackers held the could at gunpoint, robbed them of money, cellphones. jewellery then hijacked their white Toyota Hilux Double Cab.