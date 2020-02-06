'Dead Vereeniging woman collapsed while running after hijackers freed her '









File picture: Gcina Ndwalane/African News Agency. Johannesburg - More details have emerged in the case of a couple that was released unharmed by hijackers only for the woman to be found dead in the bushes. The 63-year-old woman is alleged to have collapsed as she and her husband were running in the night after the hijackers released them. Her 68-year-old husband left her to seek help and police who later arrived at the scene found her dead. The couple were travelling along the R59 freeway on Tuesday night when they were stopped by four men pretending to be police officers complete with blue lights. According to Captain Mavela Masondo of the Gauteng Police, the hijackers held the could at gunpoint, robbed them of money, cellphones. jewellery then hijacked their white Toyota Hilux Double Cab.

"The husband said the hijackers drove around with them and after a while let them go and told them to run. As they both ran, the husband said his wife collapsed and he tried to revive her but could not.

"He then ran to the nearby house to ask for help. The owner of the house called the local policing forum around the area. Police later arrived, went to the scene and found the wife dead. She was found lying dead in an open veld in Rietspruit area next to Kingsley Road. The hijacked motor vehicle was found abandoned along R550 Road in Zonkizizwe," he said.

Masondo said they have opened an inquest docket because the cause of the woman's death was not known as she did not have visible injuries.

"We are waiting for the post-mortem to confirm the cause of death," he said.

No one has been arrested yet.

The Star