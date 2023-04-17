Dead woman found in septic tank

According to a SAPS statement, the police and Maluti-a-Phofung rescue and fire department have retrieved the body of a missing woman, Mookgo Felli Ramateletse, from a septic tank in her yard with multiple stabbed wounds. The woman was positively identified by her husband, who reported her missing.

According to SAPS spokesperson Warrant officer Mmako Mophiring, on Sunday, Namahadi police, the Station Commander, Phuthaditjhaba Crime Intelligence, Phuthaditjhaba K9 Unit, Phuthaditjhaba Public Order Police and Namahadi Vispol formed a search team looking for the Ramateletse in the Boiketlo area. Mophiring said that she was found in her yard, where she was staying and running a business. “The police found a pair of slippers and lipstick inside the half-opened septic tank. Maluti-a-Phofung Fire and Emergency Medical Services units were immediately summoned to the scene to investigate the septic tank.